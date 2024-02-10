Three UAE armed forces killed in Somali attack

Three members of the UAE Armed Forces have been killed in a terror attack in Somalia, the UAE Ministry of Defence announced.

An officer from the Bahrain Defence Force also died in the attack, the MoD said late on Saturday.

Two other people were injured, the UAE Ministry said. The casualties were in Somalia to train Somali armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence extended condolences to the families of the victims. The UAE Ministry of Defence statement said the military personnel were killed while undertaking their duties to train and equip Somali forces, as part of the bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The Ministry reported that the UAE continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating the terrorist act.

The gun man was also shot dead in the Gordon military base, Reuters reported.

"The soldier opened fire on the UAE trainers and Somali military officials when they started praying. Four UAE officers were injured while four Somali soldiers died," an officer told Reuters.

Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement on its Radio al Andalus.