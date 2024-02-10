Dubai Police provide winter clothing for children of women prisoners

Dubai Police are providing winter clothing for children of female inmates in the emirate's prisons.

The children are there at the request of mothers serving sentences, and studies have shown such arrangements can bolster a child's development.

Clothes have been given to 19 children so far under the initiative, carried out in association with Emirates Red Crescent.

Brig Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments said the project is part of the broader community-driven efforts "to bring joy and happiness to inmates, their families, and their children".

"Through this initiative, 19 children were provided with clothing, shoes, and blankets, bringing immense joy to their hearts," he said.

The aim of the project, he said, was to prepare the prisoners for their reintegration into society and promote values such as tolerance, love and generosity through a range of programmes and activities.

Captain Mariam Al Muhairi, head of the Inmates Affairs Section in the Women's Prison Department, said authorities were keen on initiatives that improve the welfare of women inmates and their children.

Read More Dubai Police prepare inmates for life after prison with university courses

"The department is dedicated to providing a positive and comforting environment for the children, ensuring they receive suitable meals, access to necessary medical check-ups, and primary education," she said.

Tolerance, unity, and positivity were the prevailing values within the facility, fostering a familial and supportive atmosphere for interactions with the inmates and their children, she added.