A Closer Look: Inside the UAE Swat Challenge

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

The UAE Swat Challenge has once again brought some of the world's top special forces to Dubai, to crown this year's team of champions.

From sharp-shooting to endurance obstacle courses, the five-day competition thoroughly tests the physical and mental capabilities of challengers.

This week, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's Salam Al Amir on notable moments from this year's participants as well as how the event has changed over the years.

