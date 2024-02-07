UAE weather: Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail forecast this week

Heavy rain and high winds are forecast across the UAE from Sunday until early next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned of heavy rain, lightning, thunder and hail in some areas from Sunday to Tuesday. Temperatures are also expected to fall.

Rain and wind speeds of up to 45kph are expected for most of the country from Sunday afternoon, according to global weather forecaster Windy.

Light rainfall is forecast on Thursday, the NCM’s five-day weather bulletin said, with mist and fog expected on Friday morning.

Saturday is forecast to be somewhat clearer, with only partly cloudy conditions expected, while Sunday will see cloud cover increase along with heavier rainfall.

Temperatures are also expected to drop, with Friday set to be the coldest day. NCM forecasts highs of 26°C and lows of 17°C in Dubai, with highs of 23°C and lows of 16°C expected in Abu Dhabi.

The NCM added that the reason for the adverse weather is because the UAE is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the south-west accompanied by humid south-easterly winds.

It comes a week after a yellow weather alert was issued on Friday, as rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the country.

Temperatures have stayed relatively low so far in 2024, as is normal for the time of year.

The lowest recorded temperature was 9.9°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah in January.