UAE weather: Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail forecast this week

Wind speeds of up to 45kph are expected for most of the country

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of the UAE on Sunday. Antonie Robertson / The National

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of the UAE on Sunday. Antonie Robertson / The National

Tom Evans
Feb 07, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Heavy rain and high winds are forecast across the UAE from Sunday until early next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned of heavy rain, lightning, thunder and hail in some areas from Sunday to Tuesday. Temperatures are also expected to fall.

Rain and wind speeds of up to 45kph are expected for most of the country from Sunday afternoon, according to global weather forecaster Windy.

Light rainfall is forecast on Thursday, the NCM’s five-day weather bulletin said, with mist and fog expected on Friday morning.

Saturday is forecast to be somewhat clearer, with only partly cloudy conditions expected, while Sunday will see cloud cover increase along with heavier rainfall.

Temperatures are also expected to drop, with Friday set to be the coldest day. NCM forecasts highs of 26°C and lows of 17°C in Dubai, with highs of 23°C and lows of 16°C expected in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE
Middle East temperature surge may be overestimated, report suggests

The NCM added that the reason for the adverse weather is because the UAE is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the south-west accompanied by humid south-easterly winds.

It comes a week after a yellow weather alert was issued on Friday, as rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the country.

Temperatures have stayed relatively low so far in 2024, as is normal for the time of year.

The lowest recorded temperature was 9.9°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah in January.

Updated: February 07, 2024, 6:10 AM
UAEWeather
Editor's picks
More from the national