More Palestinian children and cancer patients arrive in UAE for urgent medical care

Dozens more wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients have arrived in the UAE for treatment.

The group of 86 patients – accompanied by family members – were evacuated from Gaza and transported to the Emirates from Al Arish Airport in Egypt.

They landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Wednesday and were taken to hospital.

It is the 10th group of Gazans to arrive in the Emirates for medical treatment under a humanitarian campaign aimed at delivering support and solidarity to the Palestinian people as the Israel-Gaza war continues.

President Sheikh Mohamed announced the UAE would provide treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children and the same number of cancer patients.

UAE hospitals have received 474 injured Palestinian children and cancer patients since the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation began.

The UAE's field hospital in Gaza has treated a total of 3,575 injured Palestinians to date.

The Emirates has sent dozens of aid flights carrying essential supplies to support Gaza.

Last week, the UAE sent a ship carrying food, medicine, shelter materials and essentials for women and children to Gaza in time for Ramadan.

It left Fujairah Port with provisions desperately needed by Palestinians affected by the war.

More than 4,500 tonnes of aid, including mattresses, tents and food collected by UAE charitable groups, will be delivered to help Palestinians prepare for Ramadan.

The vessel is expected to arrive at Al Arish port this month, from where the aid will be transported by lorry to the Rafah border crossing and into Gaza.

