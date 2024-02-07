Dubai announces staggered road closures on Thursday for women's cycling race

Staggered road closures will be in place in Dubai for the opening day of the UAE Tour Women cycling race on Thursday.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said street intersections would be sealed off to traffic for about 10 to 15 minutes as riders pass along each section of the 122km route.

The closures will take place between about 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Read More Elisa Longo Borghini ready for UAE Tour Women title defence

"Once the last competitor passes, normal traffic flow will resume," the RTA said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The first stage of the four-day event starts from Dubai Miracle Garden and passes through Dubai Sports City, Al Qudra Cycle Track and Dubai Global Village, before riders hit the finishing line in Dubai Harbour.

The elite race, consisting of three sprints and a mountain stage, has drawn 20 international teams comprising 120 riders. It also marks the third round of the 2024 Women's World Tour.

Check out the route map for details on #UAETourWomen 2024 held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Please be advised that during the race, traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 minutes at specific street intersections while runners are passing, in… pic.twitter.com/7nUAcYQ0G2 — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 7, 2024

UAE Tour Women schedule and route:

Thursday: Stage 1, from Dubai Miracle Garden to Dubai Harbour – 122km

Friday: Stage 2, from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed – 113km

Saturday: Stage 3, from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet – 128km

Sunday: Stage 4, around Abu Dhabi City to Abu Dhabi Breakwater – 105km