Abu Dhabi officially declares Union for Human Rights Association

The Ministry of Community Development on Tuesday announced its decision to declare and officially register the Union for Human Rights Association as a public benefit association.

The association's headquarters will be in Abu Dhabi while covering the whole of the UAE.

With 16 specialised human rights experts involved, the association aims to provide advice and opinions on national reports submitted by the state to international human rights organisations.

It also seeks to promote respect for civil, political, economic, social, cultural and environmental human rights for everyone in society.

The association will also support the UAE's understanding of regional and international human rights to enable it to co-operate with global organisations and meet sustainable development goals.

The association will benefit civil society as it will work to embed international law and conventions on human rights into all areas of the UAE.

It will promote a culture of human rights awareness in society and organise training programmes, seminars, workshops, conferences and other events related to the subject.

The association aims to prepare and publish studies, research and publications related to human rights, as well as data and reports for regional and international bodies.

It will also receive and follow up on human rights complaints with relevant authorities.