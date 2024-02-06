Indian PM Modi and Turkey's Erdogan to attend Dubai's World Government Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will take part in next week's World Government Summit in Dubai, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The three leaders will head high-level delegations from their countries, which have been named guests of honour at the annual global gathering.

They will be among more than 25 world leaders and heads of state attending the summit at Madinat Jumeirah.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the World Government Summit, said the selection of the three countries as guests of honour reflected their deep-rooted ties with the UAE.

This year's summit – which runs from February 12 to 14 – will feature more than 4,000 delegates from the public and private sectors, including 200 speakers from 80 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations such as the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Arab League.

It will include 15 conferences aimed at defining the future of AI, government services, urbanisation, education and smart mobility. There will be six additional conferences to cover health, sustainable development, future economies and advanced technology.

Key players in the evolution of the technology sector such as OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman and Jensen Huang, chief executive, co-founder and president of the Nvidia Corporation, will also help shape the debate.

Modi's UAE tour

Mr Modi's appearance at the World Government Summit comes in a week in which the Indian leader already has two high-profile engagements in the Emirates.

He will address the Indian community at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City stadium on February 13.

More than 30,000 people had already registered to attend the major event as of January 25.

Mr Modi will conclude his tour by inaugurating the capital’s first Hindu temple on February 14.