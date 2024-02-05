UAE sends ambulances to serve Emirati field hospital in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has sent a convoy of fully-equipped ambulances to the Egyptian city of Al Arish to help meet a growing demand for critical care services at the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,500 patients have been treated at the key medical facility, which was established in December in an effort to provide crucial care amid the continuing Israel-Gaza war.

The crucial fleet of ambulances will bolster the hospital's ability to treat those injured in the raging conflict.

The 150-bed hospital is used for general surgery and orthopaedics, and offers anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults.

It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

The field hospital was opened under the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

It is being operated with the support of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The death toll in Gaza stands at more than 27,000, with more than 66,000 injured.

UAE pledges support

The UAE has delivered vital financial and humanitarian assistance since the war broke out on October 7.

On Saturday, the UAE sent a ship to Gaza carrying aid including food, medicines, shelter materials and essentials for women and children.

The vessel left Fujairah Port with provisions desperately needed by Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

More than 4,500 tonnes of goods, including mattresses, tents and food collected by UAE charitable groups will be delivered to help Palestinians prepare for Ramadan, the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday ordered $5 million in financial aid to support the humanitarian efforts being made to reconstruct Gaza, which has been heavily damaged by the war with Israel.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who met Sigrid Kaag, the UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction co-ordinator for Gaza, on Friday.

President Sheikh Mohamed had previously pledged to provide treatment for 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals.

The ninth group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Wednesday evening.