UAE launches women's health strategy to cut mortality rates

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday set out wide-ranging plans to bolster healthcare services for women, drive the UAE's clean-energy transition and promote food and water security.

The Emirates aims to reduce the number of deaths from cancer to 23.24 per 100,000 women and reduce the overall mortality rate for the female population to 62.77 per 100,000 thousand under the National Policy for Improving Women's Health.

The UAE will seek to cut the number of medical issues arising from unhealthy lifestyles - such as obesity and lack of physical exercise - among women by three per cent.

The current cancer and general mortality rate for women in the UAE was not disclosed.

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President, outlined the ambitious blueprint for the future after chairing the latest meeting of the UAE Cabinet, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

He said the major health drive would bring together the public and private sector in an effort to provide greater levels of care and improve medical research.

“We approved the ‘National Policy for Improving Women’s Health’ in the UAE, to ensure providing the highest healthcare services quality for women, whether curative, preventive or rehabilitative services," Sheikh Mohamed said, in remarks carried by the UAE Media Office.

"All government and private sectors will work together to champion health research, to cultivate in the country the best environment that prioritises women's health.”

Ministers approved the launch of the Supreme Policy for Science, Technology and Innovation during the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed said the initiative would focus on "energy transition, health, food security, water security, technology, cybersecurity, and manufacturing".

"Investing in R&D programmes will add value to our GDP and multiply chances for our future generations,” he said.

Assessing UAE laws

The Prime Minister said the Cabinet had adopted a new system to measure the effectiveness of laws introduced by the government.

“Within the UAE Cabinet agenda, we approved a new indicator for the Government, the law enforcement indicator," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"It involves assessing the implementation of laws and their effects on investors, citizens, residents, or specialised groups.

"The objective is to measure the impact of the laws, update them if needed, and ensure equal application to all. The UAE has established a global approach in its laws and procedures, its transparency is well-established, and the rule of law will remain a key priority.”

Boosting transparency

The Cabinet also launched an online database featuring all legislation, federal decrees, executive regulations, and federal executive decisions since the UAE's formation in 1971. The website can be viewed here.

Sheikh Mohammed said the platform would encourage experts to play a part in shaping future legislation.

"The platform is accessible for the public and includes all legislation in force in both Arabic and English languages," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Specialists and experts will be able to provide input on existing legislation, express opinions, and participate in the legislation drafting process through offering suggestions and observations.

"Our aim is to promote government transparency, enhance participation and engagement of various segments of society, and maintain the status of our legislative environment among the best globally."