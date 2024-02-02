Egypt's Magdi Yacoub among Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2024 winners

Sir Magdi Yacoub is among the winners of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announced on Friday.

The founder of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in Egypt and the Chain of Hope charitable organisation in the UK, he is well known for his pioneering surgical techniques that have helped save thousands of lives, including those of children.

Sir Magdi, 88, a retired professor of cardiothoracic surgery, has opened cardiac centres in Ethiopia and Mozambique, with a centre in Rwanda's capital Kigali currently under way.

He has also received numerous honours including a British Knighthood, the Grand Order of the Nile and the Order of Merit from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity allocates $1 million to a person, group or organisation from any walk of life working to further peaceful coexistence in the world.

Three winners were announced at a media briefing held in Abu Dhabi and will share the $1 million prize.

The other honourees include Indonesian organisations Nahdaltul Ulama and Muhammadiya and Chilean grassroots leader Sister Nelly Leon Correa.

The winners will be recognised during an award ceremony on February 5 at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi.

The prize was first established on February 4, 2019, to mark the meeting between Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed Al Tayeb in Abu Dhabi.

Previous winners include UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Moroccan-French activist Latifa Inb Ziaten.