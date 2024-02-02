Dh1 million Arab Hope Makers winner to be announced this month

The winner of a major UAE award championing humanitarianism and philanthropy across the region will be announced later this month, on February 25.

Arab Hope Makers, established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will host the crowning ceremony at the Coca-Cola Arena – with the winner collecting a Dh1 million prize.

The initiative attracted more than 58,000 nominations from across the region, with proceeds of the closing ceremony set to go towards humanitarian causes.

Aiming to shine a light on acts of generosity and goodwill that transform lives and communities, the award’s fourth edition was announced in June – with people able to nominate themselves.

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said that the event will honour individuals who dedicate their lifestyles to supporting those in need.

"Hope-making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values," he wrote.

“To silently plant the seeds of goodness is the essence of true civilisation that humankind seeks. Tens of thousands of inspiring Arabs who joined the fourth edition of Hope Makers will light new paths, leading to the rise of the Arab world and to a better tomorrow."

READ MORE Emirati man wins Dh1m Arab Hope Makers prize

An Emirati man who helped transform a hospital in Kenya into one of the most advanced medical centres in the country was named the winner of the most recent Arab Hope Makers award in 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed presented Ahmed Al Falasi with Dh1 million after he was chosen from a list of five people shortlisted for their humanitarian work in education, health care and the environment.

Continuing his post on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed added: “We strongly believe in Arabs’ ability to write new chapters in the region’s story.

“The growing number of people joining the initiative every year gives us hope, because life can improve when we sow goodness.”

Previous Arab Hope Makers winners – in pictures