UAE weather: Rain falls in Dubai with safety alert in place

Motorists were urged to exercise caution on the roads after rain swept across large parts of the country overnight and into the early hours of Thursday.

Electronic road signs on Sheikh Zayed Road stretch between Dubai and Abu Dhabi called for drivers to be vigilant about the risk of flooding during challenging conditions.

Dubai Police urged drivers to reduce speeds when necessary, maintain a safe distance with other vehicles, and use low-beam headlights to improve visibility during unstable weather.

Abu Dhabi Police issued similar advice in a message on social media, calling on motorists to avoid valleys and areas prone to flooding.

Heavy downpours were felt in Al Khawaneej area of Dubai at 5.20am on Thursday, the NCM reported.

The weather centre recorded more moderate to heavy rain in parts of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain between about 4am and 6am.

Weather warning

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather alert covering much of the Emirates until 6pm on Friday, which calls for people to be “on the lookout” when venturing outside during bouts of rain.

A more severe orange alert – warning that “hazardous weather is expected” – is in place in some areas between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The adverse weather is set to persist for at least another day.

Wind speed could reach 40kph on Thursday, with the sea expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf, the NCM said.

Rain is also forecast for Friday, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will decline further on Saturday, with lows of 13°C and highs of 23°C predicted.

