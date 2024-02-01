A Closer Look: The brave new world of high-tech health care

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

From robots taking blood samples to a full-body MRI scan that claims it can detect hundreds of conditions, the high-tech future of health care is here.

Cutting-edge medical advances which aim to improve patient care and help us live longer lives have taken centre stage this week at Dubai's Arab Health.

But what are the benefits of this brave new world taking shape? And can the rise of robotics and artificial intelligence ever replace the all-important human touch?

Here, host Rory Reynolds hears from The National's Nick Webster on the rapid evolution of health services across the Emirates and beyond and what they mean for all of us.

