UAE weather: Rain hits parts of the country

Rain hit parts of the UAE on Sunday as the National Centre of Meteorology cautioned of a “significant” decrease in temperatures in some areas.

Downpours were reported in parts of Dubai and Sharjah. The NCM said conditions during the day will be partly cloudy and dusty, with rain forecast for parts of the country's north and east.

It said “moderate to fresh north-westerly winds, especially over the sea” will result in dust storms and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will become “rough” by the afternoon.

It also issued several alerts on Sunday including an orange alert for dust clouds and rain on the east coast; a yellow alert for similar conditions in the broader north of the country; and a separate yellow alert for rough seas.

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار الخير على الشارقة #مركز_العاصفة

28_1_2024 pic.twitter.com/KFC7K9KXGv — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) January 28, 2024

Storm Centre, a social media channel that tracks the country's weather, also posted videos of showers on Sunday. One showed a sudden downpour in Sharjah, while others showed showers in Dubai and Dibba.

Temperatures on Sunday in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to remain in the 20Cs.

The NCM said further cloudy weather was expected on Monday with higher levels of humidity. Rain was also expected later in the week.

Temperatures have been regularly dropping into single digits across January.

The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday was 9.9°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.