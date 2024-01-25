Wolf Moon set to grace UAE skies today

Residents in the UAE are in for a celestial treat when the first full moon of the year, known as the Wolf Moon, becomes visible from 5.30pm on Thursday.

Stargazers will be able to get a full view of the Wolf Moon from sunset onwards.

Those interested in a more detailed view can use a telescope or binoculars to marvel at the details of the Moon's surface.

The name originates from the traditional practices of naming full moons based on seasons, crops and animal behaviours.

The name Wolf Moon is believed to have been inspired by the howling wolves often heard during this time of the year.

However, it is no different from any other full moon, which occurs when it is at its brightest moon phase, reflecting more light from the Sun to Earth.

The cycle of lunar phases lasts close to a month, at 29.5 days, a period known as the synodic month.

Typically, a full moon occurs once per calendar month. But when a full moon takes place within the first two days of a given month, a second full moon may occur in the same month.

Other names for January's full moon include the Centre Moon, Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Freeze Up Moon, Severe Moon, and Hard Moon, reflecting the nature of the northern hemisphere's midwinter period.

These traditional names are catalogued in the Farmer's Almanac, an American journal that has been published annually since 1792.

As the lunar calendar progresses, the next full moon – the Snow Moon – will occur on February 24, followed by the Worm Moon on March 25.