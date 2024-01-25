Father and daughter die in Sharjah apartment fire

A man and his daughter, 11, died in an apartment fire in Sharjah in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Authorities said they died as a result of smoke inhalation following the blaze at their home on the third floor of a residential building in the emirate's Muwaileh district.

The wife of the deceased is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit at Al Qasimi Hospital. Their other two children, aged nine and five, are in a stable condition in hospital after also suffering from smoke inhalation.

The age of the man, who was from Pakistan, was not disclosed.

Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said an alert was received through the Aman electronic fire detection system at 2.08am.

He stressed the importance of such safety measures being in place in homes.

Read More Fire-hazard cladding removed from first Sharjah building in Dh100m safety drive

"The importance of installing Aman devices in apartments cannot be overstated," said Mr Al Naqbi.

"These systems provide an immediate alert, allowing for a swift response that can save lives, protect property, and prevent the spread of fire."

He said officers were on the scene within four minutes due to the alert system.

"In situations like these, every second counts. The Aman system's rapid alert not only aids in quick evacuations but also enables us to control and extinguish fires before they escalate.”

“This technology is crucial in safeguarding our community.”

He also spoke of the necessity of having fire detectors installed in individual homes and villas.

"Just as Aman devices are critical in apartments, having fire detectors in homes and villas is equally essential. They serve as the first line of defence against potential tragedies,” he said.