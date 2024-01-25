A Closer Look: What we know about Dubai's new wedding programme

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Dubai's government has set out a new programme to support young Emirati couples tying the knot.

The aim is to reduce the financial burden of putting on costly ceremonies.

But who is eligible, what services are provided and how much of the cost is covered?

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's Rana Afifi about this latest initiative and how it is part of a grander plan for the emirate.

Read more

Dubai launches Emirati weddings programme

Why more couples in the UAE are opting for micro weddings

UAE's most spectacular wedding proposals – in pictures