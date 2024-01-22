Investigation launched into Dubai warehouse fire

An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Dubai on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported in the blaze in Al Quoz Industrial 1 area of the emirate.

Firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence's Al Quoz station responded to the initial call at 9.12am and reached the site within six minutes.

Additional staff from Al Barsha fire stations were sent as backup and the blaze was brought under control by 9.47am.

According to authorities, the fire was "moderate". Witnesses reported seeing thick, black smoke coming from the warehouse.

Officials also said cooling operations, in which crews drench the source of the fire, continued until 10.02am.

Investigations are being carried out to identify the cause of the blaze.