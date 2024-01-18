UAE Weather: Rain predicted from Thursday night into weekend

Light rain is expected across parts of the UAE tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow, with further showers at the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Thursday would be “fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially over some western areas and islands, with a probability of light rainfall by late night”.

The wet weather is predicted to continue in some areas into the early parts of Friday, as well as through the weekend.

Overnight weather will be humid from Friday right through until Tuesday morning, said the NCM.

Fog or mist is also predicted to form throughout the mornings in the UAE.

Temperatures in Dubai are forecast to peak at 26°C until Tuesday, when they will rise to 27°C, according to weather website accuweather.com.

The lowest temperature in the emirate will be about 18°C, from Friday through to Sunday, said accuweather.com.

Read More UAE to award $1.5m grants for rain enhancement projects

For Abu Dhabi, it predicted highs of 24°C on Thursday and then 25°C until Tuesday – when the mercury may reach 26°C.

Lowest temperatures in Abu Dhabi are forecast to be 18°C.