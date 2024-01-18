A Closer Look: What's it like to go to Davos?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

It is the ultimate gabfest where decision makers and elites gather in a small Swiss town to discuss big ideas.

To critics, the World Economic Forum in Davos is a symbol of what's wrong with the economic world order.

To its supporters, it is a chance to discuss real change and real ideas that could improve our world.

Along the way there's plenty of slipping and sliding on frosty pavements, perishing temperatures and warm hospitality - not least from the UAE, which has made its mark on the annual forum.

The National's Rory Reynolds and Enas Rafaei attended for the first time this year. Here's their take on how it went down.

Read more

Cop28 legacy runs through Davos debate

Davos: World must be ready to fight 'disease X' together, says WHO chief

The 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos - in pictures