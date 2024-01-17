SpaceX rocket from Expo 2020 site moved to Dubai space centre

An enormous SpaceX rocket model that was on display at Expo 2020 Dubai's US Pavilion has been moved to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Pavilion organisers had been looking for a permanent home for the 43-metre tall Falcon 9 booster replica – one of the most eye-catching displays at the world's fair, which was held between October 2021 March 2022.

Now, it is on display at the space centre, in Dubai's Al Khawaneej district.

The US Pavilion had a strong focus on space-themed displays and events, including Moon rock samples brought back by Apollo missions, a replica of one of its Mars rovers and a visit from astronaut Scott Kelly.

The model towered over the pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site up until the end of March 2022 – complete with fake smoke, red lighting and sound effects to make the display even more realistic.

Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of Youth, became the first Arab astronaut to blast off on a SpaceX rocket in March last year.

Alongside three fellow astronauts, he was aboard the Dragon capsule that separated from the rocket once it reached orbit.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi lifts off into space

The spacecraft docked with the International Space Station 17 hours later, where its crew carried out a six-month science mission.

Two Saudi astronauts also launched aboard a SpaceX rocket in May last year, for an eight-day stay on the orbiting laboratory.

Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Arab woman to go on a space mission, and Ali Al Qarni brought the number of Arabs in space at one time to a record of three.

Dr Al Neyadi welcomed the Saudi astronauts into the space station with Arab hospitality – including offering them dates and water.

He assisted Ms Barnawi, a research scientist, with her science investigations on human immune cells.

She studied the inflammatory response of the cells in microgravity, including the changes in mRNA decay, a process that regulates gene expression changes in cells that can influence the effects of inflammation.