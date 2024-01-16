UAE weather: Safety alert as thick fog blankets Abu Dhabi

A weather alert was issued on Tuesday morning after thick fog shrouded parts of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to "exercise caution" in a notice on social media as fog rolling in across the capital hampered visibility on the roads.

The force cut the speed limit to 80 kph on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road – on the stretch between Abu Dhabi Industrial City, better known as Icad, and Al Arysm Bridge – due to the hazardous conditions.

Police called on motorists to abide by temporary speed limits in place during the foggy weather.

Read More Red alert issued as fog blankets Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The National Centre of Meteorology reported bouts of fog over Abu Dhabi island, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Sheikh Khalifa Street, towards Al Jubail Island, the Corniche and Al Bateen Airport.

The fog is expected to persist until at least 9.15am on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

The NCM said in its latest five-day weather bulletin that further fog was expected to blanket skies across the country in the days ahead.

The foggy weather was accompanied by a drop in temperatures on Tuesday morning as the winter season brings about a cold snap.

Fog in the UAE – in pictures