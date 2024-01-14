UAE Weather: Cool week ahead as temperatures drop to 12C

A cool week lies ahead for much of the UAE with overnight temperatures set to fall to 12C in some parts of the country.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with peak temperatures of 27C, although as night falls that will drop to just 12C in Ras al Khaimah and 13C in Al Ain.

There is the possibility of mist and fog along coastal areas overnight on Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Although it will remain dry for the week, northwesterly windspeeds will increase to up to 50 kilometres per hour at times, leading to blowing dust and sand on Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to continue falling through the week to a low of 24C on Thursday.