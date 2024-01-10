Sheikh Mansour chairs meeting of Ministerial Development Council

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council at Qasr Al Watan on Wednesday.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi addressed a number of laws, policies and initiatives to develop the government work ecosystem, state news agency Wam reported.

Among subjects discussed were policies and projects in the science and technology, health and energy sectors, as well as regulatory decisions related to financial affairs.

Read More Sheikh Mansour receives UAE astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri

The council reviewed the UAE Accountability Authority's report into the final account of the General Pension and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022.

Also discussed were initiatives and programmes aimed at stimulating foreign investment.