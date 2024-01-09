Sheikh Hamdan approves latest plans to boost Hatta's appeal

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved the latest updates to plans to transform Hatta into a major tourist attraction.

Sheikh Hamdan made a visit to Hatta where he also approved a series of development projects for the region including the construction of a private school and a new neighbourhood council for the region’s residents.

“We attentively heed the aspirations and needs of the people of Dubai,” he said, according to state news agency Wam on Tuesday.

“We strive against time to fulfil their requirements and support them in realising their ambitions. Our development strategies and action plans are implemented by numerous teams that work as one team.

“Enhancing the quality of life of the people remains our top priority,” added Sheikh Hamdan.

Sheikh Hamdan approved a number of projects in Hatta on Tuesday. Photo: @HamdanMohammed / X

He was also effusive in his praise for the work so far to develop Hatta as a major attraction within the emirate.

“Hatta boasts various distinctive potentials, and we aim to leverage them to ensure the accomplishment of its ambitious developmental goals outlined in the Dubai Urban Plan 2040,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“Our vision is for Dubai to stand out as the best destination to live, work, and visit, an objective achieved through genuine efforts and creative ideas dedicated to transforming aspirations into achievements that benefit citizens, residents, and visitors.”

New projects

The new projects approved by Sheikh Hamdan include a private school equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities for between 700 to 1,000 students.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about the new neighbourhood council for residents that will act as a collective forum for the local community.

He was also updated on the Hatta Beach project, which spans an area of more than 53,000 square metres.

The beach itself stretches more than 10,000 square metres alongside an artificial lake (crystal lagoon).

The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, sets out to draw further tourism, business and investment to the area.

In October 2021, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a bold vision for Hatta.

There are plans to build a beach, a new lake, a cable railway, several hotels, and 120km of bicycle paths.

Read More Sheikh Hamdan praises success of first Hatta Festival

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Commitee to Oversee the Development of Hatta.

“The projects being implemented in Hatta seek to further enhance the standard of services provided to the people of the region and to raise its status as an investment and tourist destination,” said Mr Al Tayer.