How to book or reschedule a driving test in Dubai via WhatsApp

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has introduced a service to book and reschedule driving tests via WhatsApp.

The service is available through the authority's “Mahboub” chatbot on 05880 09090.

There is no need to use the authority's official app or visit the website, as a user's phone number and registered information will be pre-authenticated.

The interactive service is available in Arabic and English, where users can book or reschedule their driving test appointments and pay service fees.

Mira Al Sheikh, director of the authority's smart services department, said the chatbot offers more than 250 informational and procedural services.

“These services include paying public parking fees, inquiring about vehicle ownership renewal, introducing nol card services, marine transportation services and many others,” she said.

Here is The National guide on how to apply for your driving test in Dubai.

Who can get a driving licence?

Under the authority's guide, a Dubai resident can apply for a driving licence provided they meet the following requirements:

· They are 17 years and six months old or above.

· They are medically fit.

· They join a training and qualification programme offered by an approved driving institute.

· They pass the theoretical and practical tests.

To apply for a licence, the driver will need a valid passport, Emirates ID, at least eight passport photographs, eye test results and a traffic file number.

You will be required to pay service fees to the authority, including Dh200 in test fees and Dh20 in knowledge and innovation fees.

Changing a driving test appointment

This service is free if you postpone the road test appointment 24 hours before the initially booked date.

But if you want to bring your test forward, a Dh300 plus Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee is required.

#RTA in Dubai has recently introduced a new service enabling individuals to book and reschedule driving test appointments via WhatsApp. The service is available through the RTA’s 'Mahboub Chatbot' at (0588009090). This initiative aligns with RTA's strategy of providing services… pic.twitter.com/YZyNRxutar — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 5, 2024

Booking or rescheduling a driving test via WhatsApp

You can inquire about the service through a conversation with the Mahboub chatbot. For example: “Book or change a driving test appointment”.

Mahboub displays the requirements to file an application and the required fees. You then need to enter your traffic file number and year of birth.

The system prompts you to select the desired road test appointment date and time that suits you from the list of available appointments.

It will then verify your identity by sending a one-time password to the mobile number registered in the system.

After this, you pay the relevant fees and receive a transaction reference number.