X-ray scanner foils gang's attempt to smuggle two men into UAE in secret SUV compartment

A gang trying to smuggle two people into the UAE were thwarted after X-ray scans showed bodies hidden beneath the boots of two vehicles.

Iron boxes had been installed above the exhaust pipe, to allow for a person to hide inside.

The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) foiled the illegal attempt during an inspection using an X-ray scanner at the border with Oman last week.

A video from authorities showed officers opening the rear bumper of a white SUV, to find a man wearing a white shirt lying in the concealed space.

Another clip showed a second person being extracted from a grey SUV.

Two infiltrators tried to cross into the #UAE hiding in boxes under the rear trunks of two vehicles. @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/ZlTh2NhHsc — Ali Al Shouk (@alialshouk) January 8, 2024

Officials would not confirm the exact location of the footage but did say the two men were not carrying any documents or identification cards.

The men, including the two drivers of the vehicles, were transferred for legal proceedings.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, director of terminals and border points affairs at SPCFZA, said infiltration operations are one of the most serious concerns for Sharjah Customs.

“The massive development and strong economy of the UAE makes the country a target,” Mr Al Raisi said.

Read more Man arrested at Dubai Airport over alleged attempt to smuggle 400g of drugs

He said that Sharjah Customs employs a sophisticated system at the border to ensure all attempts at smuggling in or out of the Emirates are prevented.

In 2020, it was reported that more than 40 people had been smuggled into the UAE in the previous year.

The UAE's human trafficking report showed that prosecutors uncovered 23 cases of human trafficking involving 41 victims in 2019. It marked a 30 per cent decrease from 53 cases recorded in 2018.

Sixty-seven people who were detained for their alleged involvement in the illegal activity were taken to UAE courts for prosecution.

Those convicted were punished with sentences that ranged from life terms to deportation.