Camel trekkers in UAE complete 550km desert journey to Dubai's Global Village

Camel riders from 16 different countries successfully concluded a 550km journey across the UAE desert.

Organised by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, this year's trek involved the largest group of participants in the event's history.

It is the 10th time the annual event has been held.

Over the course of 12 days, the 37 participants undertook the journey from Arada in Abu Dhabi, which concluded in Dubai's Global Village on Saturday evening, immersing themselves in the rich traditions of the Bedouin culture.

The route included prominent landmarks such as Tal Mera’b and the Qasr Al Sarab reserve area.

A high level of fitness is required and participants trained three times a day for two months to prepare for the event.

They learnt how to ride a camel, travel in a convoy and survive in the desert.

Abdullah bin Dalmook, chief executive of the heritage centre, praised the efforts from the riders, despite the challenges due to weather and tough terrain.

“This year’s edition is different as it witnessed a bigger group than previous years. We had to increase the time of travel and did not reach our camping stations until after sunset,” Mr bin Dalmook said.

“The journey represents the march of our ancestors in the old days and part of our vision to preserve our traditions.”

Emirati Mariam Saeed, who participated in the trek, said she was fully prepared, both mentally and physically, for this trip.

“I consider myself as an ambassador for my country in this trip as we have different nationalities. We were well-prepared for a journey full of challenges,” she said.

Abdullaziz Al Serkal, another UAE national, said the trip allowed them to experience how people lived in the past throughout the Emirates.

“It was wonderful and full of challenges that showed us the difficulties of life in the past. It is an unforgettable experience,” he said.

The annual trek is open to people above 18 and aims to teach them the survival skills the Bedouin relied on during challenging desert voyages.