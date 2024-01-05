Bridge linking Al Maryah Island to Al Zahiyah to close for a month from Monday

Jan 05, 2024
A key route linking Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island with Al Zahiyah district will be closed for nearly a month from Monday.

A bridge extending from Zayed the First Street in Al Zahiyah onto the island will be sealed off to traffic from January 8 until February 3, the Integrated Transport Centre said on Friday.

Scheduled road closures are typically announced to upgrade traffic systems and carry out road maintenance and expansion work.

The same bridge was also closed for two weeks at the start of 2023.

Al Maryah Island features the emirate’s ­financial hub, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, as well as Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel, The Galleria mall and Cleveland Clinic.

Al Zahiyah, formerly known as the Tourist Club Area, was the city’s original entertainment district, created as a family-friendly zone overlooking the site of an annual sailing race regularly attended by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The district features the popular Le Meridien hotel, the first building in the city to be constructed around a steel frame.

