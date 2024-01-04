A Closer Look: What we know about UAE's prize draw suspension

Raffles and lotteries including Mahzooz and Emirates Draw are on hold pending an industry review

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

UAE authorities have told the operators of raffles and prize draws to suspend activities amid a review into the industry.

In recent years the public have been able to buy tickets to win prizes in the millions of dirhams - with tales of winners' luck spurring on more players every week.

The country is setting up a commission to look at all forms of gaming activities.

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's Tom Evans about what the review involves - and why some draw tickets are still on sale.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A view of the dhow cruise at the gathering of of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket winners at Alexandra Dhow Cruise, Dubai Marina. Leslie Pableo for The National for Sarwat Nasir's story

UAE residents who struck lucky with Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw attended a gala dinner. Organisers of the draw celebrated the winners' good luck at the Alexandra Dhow Cruise in Dubai Marina. All photos by Leslie Pableo / The National

