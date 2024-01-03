Emirati family killed in car crash on way home from New Year celebrations

Five members of an Emirati family were killed in a car crash in Ajman on their way home from New Year's Eve celebrations.

The family – a driver and his wife, their two daughters and a niece – were travelling back from Hatta, Dubai, when their SUV hit the rear of a lorry on Al Watan Road, in the Masfout area of the emirate in the early hours of January 1.

Two other passengers, also relatives, suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.

Mafout is a mountainous village within the emirate of Ajman, located close to Hatta.

Police said initial investigations found the driver of the SUV was distracted while at the wheel.

“Command room received a report at 1am [on January 1] about a severe traffic accident. Ambulance and patrols went to the scene as the Emirati driver, his wife, two daughters and his niece died in the accident,” Ajman police said.

“The initial report found the driver was distracted while driving.”

The family lived in Abu Dhabi and were buried on Monday night at Bani Yas cemetery.

Emiratis offered condolences on social media following the crash.

“They died in a tragic accident in Al Watan road. It is heart breaking. Be careful when using mobile phone while driving. May God have mercy on their souls and speed recovery to the injured,” Maher Ali wrote on X.

Ajman Police called on all motorists to exercise caution, follow speed limits, pay attention while driving and not to be distracted on the roads.