Dubai Police return Dh76,000 to tourist who left it in taxi on New Year's Eve

A tourist celebrating New Year's Eve in Dubai was delighted when police returned Dh76,000 ($20,700) he had left in a taxi.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was dropped off at his hotel in the emirate after a night of festivities, in the early hours of January 1.

After leaving the vehicle, he realised he had accidentally left behind a bag containing Dh14,000 and $17,000 (Dh62,435) and contacted Dubai Police.

Within half an hour police had retrieved the bag and returned the money to the tourist.

“Dubai Police received the call from the tourist at around 2am after the New Year celebrations,” said Maj Gen Jamal Al Jallaf, director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police.

“He had rented a taxi online and asked for our help to recover the money.”

Tourism Police officers located the taxi and contacted the driver.

Brig Khalfan Obaid, director of the Tourism Police Department, said it took 30 minutes to find the bag and return it.

“Our officers are trained to respond promptly to such incidents and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors in Dubai,” Brig Obaid said.

The tourist thanked Dubai Police, praising their professionalism and rapid response.

Police paid tribute to the taxi driver for his quick response to the officers’ call and returning the money.

In July, Dubai Police divers assisted a British tourist who lost a Dh250,000 ($68,000) Rolex watch on a yacht trip near The Palm Jumeirah.

Five officers from the Dubai Police Maritime Rescue were called into action, after the owner dropped the aptly named Rolex Yacht-Master while swimming with friends.

The force said divers soon recovered the luxury timepiece at a depth of 11.5 metres, despite facing challenges of deep waters, low visibility and currents.

