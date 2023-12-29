Sheikh Hamdan praises success of first Hatta Festival

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, hailed the success of the first Hatta Festival on Friday as he announced it will become an annual event.

Sheikh Hamdan underlined the Dubai leadership's commitment to further developing the popular attraction following a visit to the festival, which concludes on Sunday.

He welcomed the number of families who have flocked to the beauty spot to enjoy Hatta's “unique winter ambience”.

“I visited Hatta Festival and got a chance to take in its diverse events and activities,” Sheikh Hamdan said, in remarks carried by Dubai Media Office.

“I am delighted with the projects benefiting the region’s residents, especially the youth, and am also pleased to witness the enthusiastic participation of families enjoying Hatta’s unique winter ambience.

I'm delighted to have visited the Hatta festival today, and explored various tourist attractions and exceptional youth initiatives for the local residents. Recognizing the substantial economic and tourist potential in these projects, I've directed the festival to be organized… pic.twitter.com/5JqebPxMoh — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 29, 2023

“We are committed to further developing the Hatta region and showcasing its rich history to the world.

“The Hatta Festival adds significant value to Dubai's global standing and tourist appeal.

“We issued directives to host Hatta Festival annually, providing all resources for building on the success achieved by the inaugural edition of the festival.”

The event – which started on December 15 – is being held at Hatta Wadi Hub and the newly developed Leem Lake.

Read More Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews progress on Hatta master plan

It features traditional musical performances, food and drink pop-ups and art workshops, as well as hosting the Hatta Honey Festival.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Hatta Festival was central to a wider aim of cementing Dubai's status as a major visitor attraction.

“Our goal is for all areas in Dubai to be seen as destinations of choice for families and visitors to the emirate,” he said.

“Every accomplishment we achieve today brings us closer to realising targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda. Our aim has been and will continue to be the well-being and happiness of Dubai's residents.”

Bold vision for Hatta

Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub Set New Records with 200,000 Visitors and Confirm Season 5 Opening Dates this September Kayaking at Hatta Dam is a popular activity. All photos: Dubai Holding

In October 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled ambitious plans for the mountainous enclave.

These included building a beach, a new lake, a cable railway, several hotels, and 120km of bicycle paths.

In January 2022, Sheikh Hamdan issued orders to form a supreme committee to oversee the mega project.

The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aims to draw further tourism, business and investment to the area.

Hatta, near the border with Oman, has already become an adventure getaway, with mountain biking and kayaking popular activities.