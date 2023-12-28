Fog blankets UAE in run up to cooler start to 2024

Residents were greeted with thick fog and road safety warnings on Thursday morning as visibility was reduced across most of the Emirates.

Dubai Police reminded motorists to "stay focused on the road, reduce your speed, & maintain a safe distance" in order to avoid accidents in the poor driving conditions.

According to the National Center for Meteorology, visibility was due to improve after 10am.

The lowest temperature recorded overnight was 9.9°C in Ras Al Khaimah.

Temperatures for Thursday are expected to reach highs of 29°C in Dubai and 28°C in Abu Dhabi, with lows of 21°C and 20°C respectively.

Humidity will increase in the night into Friday morning with more fog or mist formation possible across all parts of the Emirates and light to moderate wind.

On Friday, temperature highs will drop by a degree in each Emirate, with the lowest temperature dipping to 11°C in the southern most part of the country. Humidity will rise again in the evening and into Saturday morning.

For the weekend, it will be partly cloudy and temperatures will continue in the high 20s, before cooling on January 1.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both ring in the new year with highs of 26°C and lows of 21°C and 19°C respectively. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy in general with more cloud cover at times over some coastal and Eastern areas.