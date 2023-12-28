Dubai Police respond to 51 accidents in five hours due to fog

Dubai Police have issued a public safety warning after responding to 51 traffic accidents in five hours during foggy weather on Thursday morning.

The force said it received 2,841 calls to its 999 hotline between 5am and 10am as poor visibility caused disruption on the roads.

Large parts of the Emirates have been blanketed by thick fog this week, with more expected in the final days of the year and on New Year's Day.

Col Mohammed Al Muhairi, director of Dubai Police's Command and Control Centre, urged drivers to exercise caution and follow traffic rules during hazardous weather.

He underlined the importance of adapting to road conditions by reducing speed and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.

Police also urged cyclists and e-scooter riders to wear reflective jackets at all times.

Major Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said motorists should be vigilant during winter when fog, mist and haze can reduce visibility.

He highlighted the risk of fatal crashes and advised drivers to allow extra time for journeys and check weather updates before setting off.

He also advised motorists to avoid using their lights on high beam as this could hamper other drivers' vision.

Dubai Police said it would increase patrols to alert drivers of reduced speed limits, prevent motorists from parking dangerously on the hard shoulder and divert heavy traffic to designated lay-bys during foggy weather.

