Sharjah bans New Year's Eve firework displays in support of Gaza

Sharjah Police on Tuesday banned New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks displays in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The force urged all members of the public and organisations to comply with the directive and said legal action will be taken against those caught flouting the ruling.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out on October 7.

The UAE leadership has made repeated calls for a permanent ceasefire to be agreed to protect civilian lives.

The General Command of Sharjah Police – which announce the decision on social media – said the move had been made in a “sincere expression of solidarity and human co-operation with the people in the Gaza Strip”.

Spectacular firework shows are typically a major part of New Year's Eve celebrations across the UAE, including Sharjah.

It was confirmed recently that Al Majaz Waterfront would not hold its annual New Year's Eve display in respect of the lives lost in the besieged enclave.

A number of live events and concerts were cancelled or postponed in the Emirates in the early weeks of the war.

These included the Tanweer Sacred Hearts Festival in Sharjah, scheduled to be held from November 24 to 26, the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, and concerts at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, including the debut performance in the emirate of award-winning American singer-songwriter Khalid on Friday, October 27, and American rapper Macklemore on Saturday, October 28.