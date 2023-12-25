Emirates Road temporarily closed due to flooding

Emirates Road in Dubai is closed temporarily in both directions due to flooding.

The road will be closed between Expo Road and Al Fayah Truck Road on Monday.

The Road and Transport Authority has advised motorists heading towards Dubai to use alternative roads, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

#RoadUpdate: Road closure on Emirates Rd. in both directions between Expo Rd. and Al Fayah Truck Rd. due to water accumulation. For motorists heading towards Dubai, you can use Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. For motorists heading towards Abu Dhabi, you can use Expo Road, as an… — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 25, 2023

Motorists heading towards Abu Dhabi have been advised to use Expo Road.

The RTA said its emergency teams are dealing with the water accumulation to restore smooth traffic flow.

However, it did not indicate for how long Emirates Road will remain closed.

