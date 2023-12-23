Car crashes into Dubai shop after driver mistakenly hits accelerator

A car crashed into a Dubai shopfront on Friday after a driver mistakenly put his foot on the accelerator pedal instead of pressing the brake.

The Mercedes Benz smashed through the shop window and came to a halt halfway inside the premises, Dubai Police said.

No injuries were reported.

The accident occurred at Labelle chocolates and flowers on Al Wasl Road.

#حادث صدم مركبة بمحل تجاري على شارع الوصل، وتعود تفاصيل الحادث نتيجة قيام سائق المركبة بالضغط على دواسة البنزين بدلاً من الضغط على دواسة الفرامل مما أدى إلى صدمه باب المحل وتوقفها داخل المحل، ولم يسفر الحادث عن أية إصابات. pic.twitter.com/j8IXkCSGhS — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 22, 2023

Police did not disclose the time of the incident or if the business was open when it occurred.

They did not say if legal action will be taken against the driver.

“The details of the accident are due to the vehicle driver pressing the gas pedal instead of pressing the brake pedal, which led to him hitting the door of the store and stopping inside the store,” Dubai Police said in a post on X.

“The accident did not result in any injuries.”

It is not the first time a Dubai business has suffered such a motoring mishap.

In February 2021, three people were injured after a car crashed through a shop window.

Police said the driver had pressed the accelerator rather than the brake, causing the vehicle to climb the pavement before hurtling into the shop.

The incident occurred in the district of Al Refaa.

Paramedics were called and they treated the staff at the scene.