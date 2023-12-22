UAE weather: Bright Christmas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Those in the UAE dreaming of a bright Christmas are in luck, with sunny weather expected for the festive season.

Some parts of the Emirates have reported rain and fog in recent days amid a cold snap.

But the National Centre of Meteorology has forecast pleasant conditions in the country, including on December 25.

The weather centre said temperatures would peak at 28°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

A stretch of dry weather is also forecast for the Northern Emirates, which have had a number of downpours in recent weeks.

While Christmas Day is not a public holiday in the UAE, many celebrating the occasion typically take leave on December 25 to make the most of the season.

A wide variety of family activities are to be on offer across the country, with Christmas markets in full swing and restaurants hosting special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunches with traditional dinners.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the weather centre said conditions would be "fair in general and partly cloudy at times" from Saturday to Monday.

