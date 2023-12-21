UAE New Year holiday announced for private sector

Private sector workers will enjoy a public holiday on January 1, authorities announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed paid leave would be granted to celebrate New Year's Day.

Staff will resume work on Tuesday, January 2.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources declared January 1 a holiday for the public sector.

The UAE Cabinet issued a decree in 2019 to ensure public and private sector employees were granted the same number of public holidays each year.

The holiday will be a boost for people planning to take part in traditional New Year's Eve festivities held across the country.

A major highlight of the celebrations will again be the spectacular fireworks show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, which typically draws huge crowds of revellers.

Emaar, the developer of the world's tallest building, on Thursday announced its first ticketed year-end party at Burj Park, in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The event, which will offer uninterrupted views of both the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain shows, is priced at Dh150 for children aged between four and 12, and Dh300 for adults.