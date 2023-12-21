A Closer Look: Can cloud seeding help reduce pollution in Pakistan?

The National speaks to reporter Sarwat Nasir

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The UAE has helped the Pakistani city of Lahore with cloud-seeding flights to help fight against pollution.

The UAE is a pioneer in the weather modification technique having carried out thousands of flights over the years in the drive to encourage rainfall.

But how does firing salt flares into clouds help reduce harmful particles in the air?

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to journalist Sarwat Nasir about how cloud seeding can help to combat pollution.

Hygroscopic (water-attracting) salt flares are attached to an aircraft at Al Ain International Airport before a cloud-seeding flight operated by the National Centre of Meteorology. The UAE has been leading the effort to seed clouds and increase precipitation, which remains at less than 100 millimetres a year on average. All photos by Reuters

Hygroscopic flares are attached to an aircraft ahead of a cloud seeding flight in United Arab Emirates

