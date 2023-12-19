Dubai's Al Mulla Plaza remains closed to shoppers after partial collapse

Dubai's Al Mulla Plaza shopping centre remains closed to the public following a partial building collapse on Saturday which injured two people.

The collapse was caused by the overloading of an equipment storage bay.

The mall, one of the oldest in the emirate, is near Al Qiyahda metro station in Al Nahda 1.

A member of Al Mulla Plaza's administration team told The National that the retail complex would be closed “for two or three weeks for repair”.

“All shops are closed but the residential section remains open,” he said.

A notice displayed outside the mall entrance on Monday read: “Sorry, building temporarily closed for maintenance.”

Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Sunday that authorities had taken “swift action to manage the situation arising from the collapse of a small part of Al Mulla Plaza”.

“The incident, caused by the improper storage of heavy materials, led to minor injuries to two people.

“Government departments responded rapidly to ensure the safety of everyone, including workers and visitors.”

When contacted by The National for a statement, the mall's management declined to comment.

Al Mulla Plaza is operated by Mohamad and Obaid Almulla Group, a family-run business which also includes American Hospital Dubai, Crown Plaza Dubai-Deira and Ramada Jumeirah in its portfolio.

The group describes the plaza, which was established in 1978, as the “first mixed-use property built in Dubai” on its website.

It is home to more than 100 shops, including Mohammad Aslam Haji Textiles, Roga Fashion and abaya, jewellery, souvenir and watch retailers, alongside restaurants, cafes, and other services.