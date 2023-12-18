Kuwaiti Emir receives condolences from Ruler of Fujairah on death of Sheikh Nawaf

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, conveyed President Sheikh Mohamed's condolences to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal, on the death of his predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf.

The Ruler of Fujairah travelled to Kuwait on Sunday to pay tribute to Sheikh Nawaf, who died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Sheikh Hamad and his accompanying delegation were received by Sheikh Meshal in Kuwait City.

He shared the sympathies of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Hamad expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to Sheikh Nawaf's family and called for them and the Kuwaiti people to be granted patience and solace.

Kuwait declared a 40-day mourning period after Sheikh Nawaf's death, with the UAE and Oman announcing a three-day mourning period.

The Ruler of Fujairah was joined in offering condolences by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Other members of the delegation included Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Dr Sheikh Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Ajman's Ruler Court, and a number of high-ranking officials.

Sheikh Hamad and his delegation had earlier been greeted on their arrival at Kuwait International Airport by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mubarak Al Sabah, Kuwait's Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra, also travelled to Kuwait on Sunday to offer his sympathies to Sheikh Meshal and wish him success in guiding his nation to further prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed, deputy chairman of the board of trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, chairman of the board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon, chairman of the board of directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.