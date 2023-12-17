UAE sends 27 more ambulances to Ukraine

Twenty-seven fully-equipped ambulances have been sent through the UAE embassy in Poland to support health services in Ukraine during its conflict with Russia.

The vehicles supplement the 23 sent in September.

The UAE embassy in Poland has been assisting throughout the war by transporting medical equipment to a port in Ukraine with the help of the UAE embassy there, according to Wam.

Majid bin Kamal, director of humanitarian support and aid in the Office of International Affairs at the Presidential Office, said further shipments, including winter aid, will be sent to Ukraine this month.

Read More What happens if the US runs out of aid funding for Ukraine?

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided relief supplies to those affected in Ukraine, along with $100 million to Ukrainian civilian causes.

An air bridge was opened, and so far 12 planes have carried about 714 tonnes of relief supplies, basic food and medical materials, plus 2,520 generators, 2,500 laptops, and 10,000 school bags.

Ships have carried 250 tonnes of relief supplies, including blankets and personal supplies, to Poland and Romania. These are sent on to Ukraine and to Ukrainian refugees in countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.