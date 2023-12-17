President Sheikh Mohamed wishes new Kuwait leader success

Wishes of success and prosperity have been sent to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, from President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Meshal, 83, is Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah's half-brother, and has been serving as crown prince of Kuwait.

He helped to build the state's security and defence apparatus.

In a message on Sunday morning, Sheikh Mohamed expressed a desire to Sheikh Meshal to keep the two Gulf nations close.

“I wish my brother Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah success in leading the state of Kuwait towards further progress and prosperity in various fields,” he said.

“Together, we will continue to strengthen our bonds of unity and advance joint Gulf action for the benefit of our people.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also congratulated the new Emir, saying he looked forward to working together.

“I congratulate my brother Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah and I ask God Almighty to grant him success in leading the sisterly state for the good of the Kuwaiti people and to continue the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

“We are keen to strengthen the bonds of our established fraternal relations and work together for the future of our two countries and achieve the aspirations of our two brotherly peoples.”

Processions for the funeral of Sheikh Nawaf, who died on Saturday at the age of 86, were held in the capital on Sunday with only relatives in attendance.

Kuwait announced a 40-day mourning period, and the UAE and Oman announced a three-day mourning period.