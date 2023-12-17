Minor injuries after part of Dubai's Al Mulla Plaza collapses

A section of Al Mulla Plaza building collapsed on Saturday night, injuring two people, Dubai Police said.

The mall, one of the oldest in the emirate, is located near Al Qiyahda metro station in Al Nahda 1.

The incident was blamed on overloading an equipment storage bay.

"Dubai Police said that government authorities have taken swift action to manage the situation arising from the collapse of a small part of Al Mulla Plaza last night," said Dubai Media Office.

"The incident, caused by the improper storage of heavy materials, led to minor injuries to two people.

"Government departments responded rapidly to ensure the safety of everyone, including workers and visitors."

In January, 2022, a Dubai Marina tower was evacuated after its car park roof collapsed. Police and Civil Defence were called to Dorra Bay Tower at about 1am when the car park floor fell in. No injuries were reported.

Previously, Dubai Police said they responded to a total of 2,551 rescue incidents in the first nine months of the year, down from the 3,845 incidents recorded last year.

These included traffic accidents, fires, rescues from cars, residences and lifts and search-and-rescue operations abroad.