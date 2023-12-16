UAE leaders mourn death of Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Nawaf

President Sheikh Mohamed led tributes in the UAE after Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died on Saturday.

READ MORE UAE announces three days of mourning after death of Kuwait's ruler

“With hearts that believe in Allah’s will and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who passed away today,” a statement from the Presidential Court said.

Writing on X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Our condolences to our people in Kuwait and to our brothers, the Al Sabah family, on the death of the late Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who served his country for six decades and fulfilled his trust with all sincerity and rested his journey with Ghafoor Karim.

“We ask Allah to grant him the highest paradise in Paradise. And unto God and to Him we shall return.”

I extend my sincere condolences to the Kuwaiti government and people over the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family and the entire nation, and we pray that God rests his soul in eternal peace. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 16, 2023

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, added: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to our people in Kuwait on the death of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

“We pray to Allah that the deceased of the Arab and Islamic world may have mercy on him and dwell in his spacious paradise, and that he may inspire the people of Kuwait with patience and solace.”

It comes as the country has officially announced three days of mourning.

A statement posted on Wam, the state news agency, confirms the “declaration of mourning for three days and the flags to be flown at half-mast starting today at all official departments within the country and the embassies and diplomatic missions of the country”.

The Kuwaiti royal court confirmed the news of Sheikh Nawaf’s death earlier on Saturday.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn … the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” the statement said.