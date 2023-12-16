UAE announces three days of mourning after death of Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Nawaf

The UAE has officially announced three days of mourning after Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died on Saturday.

A statement posted on Wam, the state news agency, confirms the “declaration of mourning for three days and the flags to be flown at half-mast starting today at all official departments within the country and the embassies and diplomatic missions of the country”.

The Kuwaiti royal court confirmed the news of the leader’s death earlier on Saturday.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” the statement said.

State television cut its regular programming and switched to a broadcast of Quran verses before the announcement of the death.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to hospital “due to an emergency health problem”, but was later reported to be in a stable condition.

Sheikh Nawaf handed over some constitutional powers to Sheikh Mishal Al Sabah two years ago.

In 2021, Sheikh Nawaf travelled to the US for medical check-ups.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Sheikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who ruled from 1921 to 1950.