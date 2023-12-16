Ras Al Khaimah removes 88 illegal beehives

Authorities in southern Ras Al Khaimah have removed 88 illegal beehives in the Shawka area of the emirate.

This followed an inspection by the Environment Protection and Development Authority and the Department of Public Services.

The operation was based on an assessment of the detrimental impact that illegal beehives have on the environment and bee communities.

Illegal beekeeping has been identified by the authorities as a threat to the feeding range of bee populations and the ecological balance.

The operation is part of a commitment to the environment and community awareness of conservation, said Saif AlGhais, director general of the environment protection and development authority in Ras Al Khaimah.

Last year, the authority had announced updated conditions for beekeeping, honey production, and the establishment of apiaries – the term for a collection of beehives.

Under the new rules all beekeepers, honey producers, and apiary owners in the emirate are required to obtain a licence from the authority.

They must register their apiaries and facilities, followed by an inspection.

Beekeepers will receive a Beekeeping Registration Certificate upon approval, which must be renewed annually.

New guidelines specify a maximum number of apiaries on each site, determined by the authority based on regional environmental conditions.

Additionally, the regulations require apiaries to be organised in an accessible manner for inspectors and to have portable hives.

The authority said these guidelines are aimed at preserving national natural wealth and biodiversity, protect local bees from pests, regulate the profession, and safeguard the rights of professionals in the honey production sector.

They also aim to protect Emirati honey production and eliminate harmful bee species.